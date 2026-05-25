Memorial Day travelers face heavy traffic and higher gas prices across Las Vegas

SOUTHWEST LAS VEGAS — Millions of Americans hit the road this Memorial Day weekend as the busy summer travel season officially got underway, bringing packed highways, long drive times, and higher gas prices along with it.

AAA projects more than 45 million people will travel during the holiday weekend, making it one of the busiest Memorial Day travel periods on record.

Drivers leaving Las Vegas told Channel 13 they were prepared for delays and rising costs, but said the holiday getaway was still worth it.

“We’re filling up and about to head out,” said travelers Justin and Jessica while stopping for gas in the southwest valley.

Others said long road trips were already part of the plan.

“In total, we’re driving like 12 hours there and back,” said Addy, who traveled to Las Vegas for a BTS concert.

RTC officials warned travelers to expect heavy traffic along major roadways, especially on Interstate 15 heading from Las Vegas toward Southern California.

The Memorial Day holiday also marks the beginning of what safety experts call the “100 Deadliest Days,” the period between Memorial Day and Labor Day when deadly crashes typically increase nationwide.

“There’s going to be heavy traffic, but it’s nothing to worry about. We have a plan on what to do,” Addy said.

Drivers are also feeling the impact of higher gas prices this holiday weekend.

The average price for a gallon of regular gas in Las Vegas is now around $5.27, more than a dollar higher than this time last year.

“Right now I spent $60 and I’m probably going to spend another $40 on the way, so that’s already $100,” Addy said. “Then on the way here was another $100… so that’s $200 just on gas.”

Despite the extra costs and traffic delays, many travelers said the experience and time spent with loved ones made the trip worthwhile.

“There is going to be some slow traffic, but I don’t mind,” Addy said. “My wife and I have some good music, so hell yeah.”

While checking gas prices around the valley, Channel 13 found some of the lowest prices near Blue Diamond Road at a Roam N’ Stop station, where cash prices were as low as $4.88 per gallon.

Officials recommend drivers plan ahead, monitor traffic conditions, and compare gas prices before heading out during the busy summer travel season.