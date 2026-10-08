Man accused of shooting into car after road-rage incident in southwest Las Vegas

SOUTHWEST, Las Vegas — A 34-year-old Las Vegas man accused of shooting at another driver’s vehicle during a road rage incident appeared in court Wednesday, where a judge set bail at $50,000.

Cody Nox is facing four charges, including assault with a deadly weapon and multiple counts involving the discharge of a firearm.

According to the arrest report, the incident happened Tuesday afternoon in the Sam’s Club parking lot along Arroyo Crossing Parkway near the 215 and Rainbow.

Police say the incident began after another driver cut off Nox, who was driving a black Tesla with his wife.

The two men got out of their vehicles and argued before getting back inside, according to the report.

Police say Nox then grabbed a handgun and fired at the other vehicle.

Neither man was injured.

Investigators found an apparent bullet impact to the front windshield of the other driver's white Lexus, as well as damage to the vehicle’s rear window. Police also found a 9mm shell casing in the parking lot and an apparent bullet impact to a nearby tree.

The shooting is raising concerns among shoppers about how quickly road rage incidents can escalate.

“Road rage is at an all-time high, and people are losing it over the smallest things,” shopper Rick Freedman said.

Another shopper, Robin Wylie, said the incident was frightening and highlighted concerns about firearms and road rage.

“It is very terrifying. You never know what’s going to happen, when it will be your last day, and you always have to be ready for your surroundings,” Wylie said.

Nox appeared in court Wednesday afternoon and was ordered held on $50,000 bail.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 12.