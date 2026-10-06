Shots fired during road rage encounter in southwest Las Vegas, police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are investigating an apparent road rage shooting at a shopping center in the southwest valley.

Police say the shooting was reported at 2:50 p.m. in the 7100 block of Arroyo Crossing Parkway, near the 215 beltway and Rainbow Boulevard.

"No injuries have been reported at this time, and it appears this incident occurred as a result of road rage," police said in an initial statement on the investigation.

Channel 13 crews in the area witnessed a white Lexus SUV with an apparent bullet hole in the windshield. Broken glass could be seen on the ground behind the vehicle.

Video shows the ongoing investigation:

[AT THE SCENE] Shots fired during road rage incident in southwest Las Vegas

The investigation is ongoing on Tuesday afternoon and police are asking the public to avoid the area.