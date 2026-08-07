SOUTHWEST LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Lindsay Skolnik started Mama Llama Bakery not as a cinnamon roll business — but as a farm stand in her driveway.

When space ran out, she pivoted to preorders through the Hotplate website, first selling sourdough bread before landing on the cinnamon rolls that would change everything.

"I made it, then tweaked and tweaked it for months. I made cinnamon rolls every day," Skolnik said.

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Mama Llama Bakery's $12 cinnamon rolls sell out weekly from a Las Vegas home kitchen

Now, those $12 cinnamon rolls sell out week after week — all from her home kitchen in Southwest Las Vegas.

"Every weekend I've been making at least 400," Skolnik said.

The demand is staggering.

"I get 500 to 1,000 emails a day," Skolnik said.

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The signature center-bite cinnamon roll is named after her 3-month-old daughter, who inspired the extra-thick rolls. When social media discovered them, the business exploded.

"Almost every single video is getting hundreds of thousands of views... one video got 12 million views," Skolnik said.

I had to see what the hype was about — and after tasting one, I get it.

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Skolnik describes the secret simply.

"People ask what I put in it... a lot of love and sugar," Skolnik said.

Customers can sign up for text alerts to know when she is baking, when orders open, and when rolls are ready for pickup.

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"Basically you'll get a text and you'll see my menu with my pricing," Skolnik said.

Beyond baking, Skolnik now shares her recipes online and teaches other home bakers how to build their own businesses.

Her husband, Cory Skolnik, has watched the transformation from the start.

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"She wasn't a baker before, but she started doing it. She started investing more and more time into it," Cory Skolnik said.

Customers can sign up for text alerts through Hotplate to find out when the next batch drops.

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