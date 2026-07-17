Las Vegas valley stray cat population is growing, and animal advocates say help is needed

SOUTHWEST LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The stray cat population across the Las Vegas Valley continues to grow, and the people trying to help say the problem is getting so big they're struggling to keep up.

For the past 33 years, Anni Labansant has spent her evenings trapping, feeding, and taking stray cats to get spayed and neutered. Even after more than three decades, she says she never feels like she's getting ahead.

"We're trying to go up against the tidal wave, which is pet overpopulation," Labansant said.

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Labansant manages several feeding stations in the southwest Las Vegas Valley. She says the work isn't just about controlling the population — it's also about helping cats survive the brutal summer heat.

"A lot of people have this preconceived notion, 'Oh, they're cats and they'll be okay.' No, they won't," Labansant said.

At one feeding station alone, she estimates there are more than 30 cats. Throughout the surrounding industrial area, she says there are well over 100.

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"We have to fill the bowls every night. I filled this up last night, and as you can see, there's not enough food tonight," Labansant said.

"It's overwhelming, but we just do what we can," Labansant said.

Animal rescues across the valley say they're seeing the same trend. Kelly Sheehan with Heaven Can Wait Animal Society says their spay and neuter clinic treats between 30 and 100 cats a day, and their partners are reporting similar increases.

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"The increase in community cats isn't just about numbers. The amount of connections we have to partners, community cat caretakers, and rescues—they're all reporting an increase," Sheehan said.

Both Labansant and Sheehan say the long-term solution is straightforward: spaying and neutering more cats before the population continues to grow.

"The only way we can shut down a feeding station is if people please just spay and neuter," Labansant said.

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Without spaying, neutering, and community support, Labansant says the number of stray cats will continue to rise.

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