LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A popular brain trainer class that seniors said was suddenly removed from an Optum senior center in Las Vegas is now back on the schedule.

Linda Panek, 81, says she was shocked when staff announced the brain trainer class was going away at the Optum location in the south valley.

WATCH | Southwest Las Vegas reporter Shakeria Hawkins talked with a senior who's glad to see the activity back:

Las Vegas seniors celebrate return of brain trainer class at Optum senior center

"It was devastating, and there were tears," Panek said.

Panek said the class was about far more than keeping her mind sharp. It was the only place where she and her friends could learn together, socialize, and build connections — something she said the fitness classes did not provide.

"The brain trainer class was interesting because we do cognitive work," Panek said. "Sometimes throwing a ball and naming the states."

Panek also showed a printed calendar given to members that no longer listed the class.

"They announced it on a Monday, and the following Monday it was discontinued," Panek said.

She said what hurt the most was seeing all of the exercise classes remain while the only brain-focused social class disappeared.

"The thing that most concerned me was the fact that they kept all the Zumbas, dancing and exercise classes," Panek said.

When reached for answers, Optum said the class was never discontinued, only reduced from two days a week to one. The company also provided a digital calendar showing the class on the schedule.

However, Optum could not explain why Panek and other members received a printed calendar that did not include the class.

After I contacted Optum on Monday, the brain trainer class was back on the schedule by Wednesday.

Panek said when she returned to the senior center, everyone was celebrating.

"I'm ecstatic. When I got to the senior center this morning, it was all the buzz," Panek said. "Everyone kept saying, 'Did you hear? Did you hear?'"

"Unfortunately, they cut the class, but fortunately it's back," Panek added. "We're a very happy group now."

According to Optum's calendar, the brain trainer class will return on Aug. 6.

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