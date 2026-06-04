LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As Las Vegas heads into one of its busiest summer party seasons, law enforcement agencies across the valley are stepping up efforts to crack down on impaired driving.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says extra officers will be patrolling roads nightly through June 21 as part of the statewide “Joining Forces” campaign focused on DUI enforcement and traffic safety.

WATCH | Southwest Las Vegas reporter Shakeria Hawkins hears from locals who are pleased to see the increased enforcement:

Las Vegas police increase DUI enforcement ahead of busy summer season

Police say the goal is simple: to prevent deadly crashes before they happen.

In a city known for nightlife, entertainment and 24-hour activity, many local drivers say there is no excuse to drive impaired.

“There are so many options," southwest Las Vegas mother of three, Tia Lopez, said. "You have Uber, Lyft, call a friend."

Lopez says she tries to avoid unnecessary driving and appreciates seeing more officers targeting impaired drivers on valley roads.

“I just try to go to and from where I need to,” Lopez said.

Law enforcement officials are reminding drivers that impaired driving doesn’t only involve alcohol. Police say marijuana and other drugs can also impair drivers and lead to serious or deadly crashes.

As part of the campaign, Metro and other Nevada law enforcement agencies are dedicating additional officers specifically to DUI patrols during some of the busiest weeks of the summer.

Police say the increased enforcement is funded through a Joining Forces grant from the Nevada Department of Public Safety’s Office of Traffic Safety.

Lopez says seeing the extra enforcement makes her feel safer, especially in a city known for partying and tourism.

“Especially being in a party town, it makes me feel good that they are taking it serious,” she said.

Other drivers told Channel 13 they believe tougher penalties could also help discourage impaired driving.

“It needs to be a lot harsher on the penalty,” said southwest Las Vegas driver Ron.

Ron says while he has not personally experienced a DUI crash, he constantly sees the consequences making headlines.

“I personally haven’t encountered it, but I see it all the time on the news,” he said.

Metro police say the extra DUI patrols will continue nightly through June 21.

Officers are urging anyone planning to drink or use drugs to arrange a sober ride home ahead of time by using rideshare services, public transportation or a designated driver.