LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Lindsay Skolnik built Mama Llama Bakery from her Southwest Las Vegas home, turning a kitchen hobby into a viral cinnamon roll business. Now, she's facing a Clark County code enforcement violation notice over how she operates it.

WATCH | Southwest Las Vegas reporter Shakeria Hawkins talked with Skolnik about what's next for her viral treats:

Las Vegas mom behind viral cinnamon roll bakery faces county violation notice

Clark County code enforcement visited her home on Aug. 3. The notice cites the county's home-occupation rules, finding the property was being used as a bakery with on-site customers and product pickups.

Skolnik said she already had her cottage food license and believed she was following the rules, but has since learned she also needs a business license.

"I did everything right by the book," Skolnik said.

She said the attention from going viral also brought online criticism that led to the complaint.

"The actual complaint was, 'This girl's going viral on Instagram and doing porch pickup,'" Skolnik said.

Skolnik said she had taken steps to operate properly before the notice arrived.

"I got in touch with my HOA, I got in touch with my landlord," Skolnik said. "I did everything by the book."

Her motivation for running the business from home was personal.

WATCH | Just last week, southwest Las Vegas reporter Shakeria Hawkins talked with Skolnik about the business:

Mama Llama Bakery's $12 cinnamon rolls sell out weekly from a Las Vegas home kitchen

"I'm a mom. That's why I wanted to bake from home," Skolnik said.

The county confirmed that on-site customers are not allowed under the home-occupation code and that a county business license is also required.

The county said there are several factors to consider when running a business from a residence, and residents should contact Comprehensive Planning and Business Licensing to find out what approvals they need.

Skolnik was given until Aug. 20 to address the violation. She said she's now speaking out so other cottage bakers understand the rules.

"This would mean that all cottage bakeries are at risk if you're going to go viral like I went viral," Skolnik said.

Skolnik said she is working on a new plan to keep Mama Llama going.

"We have some plans, which means I can get my rolls out sooner than later," Skolnik said.

She expects to announce her next steps for the business soon.

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