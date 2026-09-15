LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Gas prices are climbing again across Las Vegas, with the average price nearing $5 a gallon and some drivers changing how they get around to save money.

WATCH | Shakeria Hawkins talked with some people feeling the pinch at the pump:

Las Vegas gas prices continue to climb as drivers look for ways to save

GasBuddy says the average price for regular gasoline in Las Vegas is now $4.96 a gallon, up more than 6 cents from a week ago. Prices are up more than 21 cents from a month ago and more than $1 from the same time last year.

For drivers who spend much of their time on the road, the higher prices can add up quickly.

Thomas Haney, a truck driver from California, said it used to cost him about $350 to fill his tank. Now, he says, it costs about twice as much.

“And that’ll last one day, like 500, 600 miles,” Haney said.

Shakoor Nickens said high gas prices have also changed the way he gets around. He said he sometimes rides his motorcycle instead of driving his car to save money.

“I ride a motorcycle too. Normally I ride my bike instead because prices are too high,” Nickens said.

Nickens said he drives frequently and can go through a tank of gas in just a couple of days.

“I do a lot of driving, so in two days, this gas will be gone."

The national average is also rising. GasBuddy says regular gasoline is averaging $4.25 a gallon nationwide, up more than 17 cents in one week.

GasBuddy says global tensions and refinery disruptions are putting additional pressure on fuel supplies. Analysts expect continued price swings, with significant relief unlikely in the near term.

Haney said the higher prices are concerning, but drivers are finding ways to manage.

“It’s concerning but we're getting through it,” he said.

Still, he wants to see prices come down.

“I would like for them to go back 40% cheaper," Haney said. "It’s almost double."

Prices can also vary significantly from one gas station to another. GasBuddy says the cheapest station in Las Vegas was $4.39 a gallon, while the most expensive was $5.79, a difference of $1.40 per gallon.

For drivers looking to save, checking prices before filling up could make a noticeable difference.