LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you're planning a backyard barbecue this Fourth of July, you may notice your grocery bill is a little higher than it was last year.

From burgers and steaks to chicken and pork, many Las Vegas families are still dealing with rising meat prices as they prepare for holiday cookouts.

WATCH | Southwest Las Vegas reporter Shakeria Hawkins talks with a local butcher about prices and how to save:

Las Vegas families face higher meat prices ahead of Fourth of July: Here's what's driving the costs

"It's insane," said chef Marc Marrone, owner of the newly opened Diamond Spur Provisions & Meats in southwest Las Vegas, when asked about today's meat prices.

Marrone, who has worked in the meat industry for years, said he has never seen prices climb this high across so many different products.

"I've never seen beef pricing like this before, and on top of that, chicken prices are high, pork prices are high," Marrone said. "It's not like you have an alternative to switch to."

Shoppers said they're noticing the difference every time they visit the grocery store.

"When you walk in a grocery store, prices are so high, especially if you have a family," one customer said.

According to Marrone, several factors are driving prices higher, including rising fuel costs, labor shortages, fewer meat processing facilities and drought conditions that have affected livestock production.

"Gas prices are higher than they need to be. That contributes to trucking beef across the country. Another thing you have right now that's a big thing is a shortage of labor," Marrone said. "Processing facilities are being shut down across the country due to high cost of goods."

Marrone said shopping at local butcher shops can sometimes help consumers find better prices by reducing some of the distribution costs associated with larger retailers.

At Diamond Spur, he said the shop is currently offering ground beef for $5.99 per pound and whole brisket for $8.99 per pound.

If steak is on your holiday menu, expect premium cuts like ribeyes, New York strips, and filet mignon to carry the highest price tags because of limited supply.

"Your ribeyes, strips, filet, those are going to be your highest markup for sure in the grocery store because it's limited availability," Marrone said.

For shoppers hoping to save money without sacrificing flavor, Marrone recommends looking beyond the most popular cuts.

"Your arm roast, your chuck roast, eye of chuck roast, those are all unique cuts that grill really great," he said.

As families prepare for Fourth of July celebrations, local experts say planning ahead, comparing prices, shopping locally when possible, and being flexible with meat selections can help stretch grocery budgets without giving up a great holiday cookout.