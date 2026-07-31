LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Intermountain Health has opened a new multi-specialty clinic in southwest Las Vegas, giving residents access to a wide range of medical services without traveling across the valley.

The Badura Clinic held a ribbon cutting to mark its official opening. The 90,000-square-foot, three-story facility is Intermountain Health's first ground-up construction project in Nevada.

Robert Kurly, a 75-year-old colon cancer patient diagnosed in 2020 during the pandemic, was among those celebrating the opening. He said the new facility has already changed how he receives care.

WATCH | Intermountain Health opens multi-specialty clinic in southwest Las Vegas

Intermountain Health opens multi-specialty clinic in southwest Las Vegas

"Most of my treatments are here, matter of fact all of them are," Kurly said.

Kurly said he believes he was among the clinic's first patients to receive chemotherapy in the building.

"I'm here at least four times a month," Kurly said.

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The clinic offers primary care for adults, seniors and children, women's health, oncology, radiation therapy, infusion services and on-site labs — all in one location.

Marlee Beauchamp, a physician assistant at the clinic, said the setup makes it easier to connect patients with the care they need quickly.

"I just refer a patient upstairs to the gynecologist, downstairs we got oncology… we have family medicine next door, pediatrics down the hall, labs on site. Tons of options," Beauchamp said.

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Beauchamp said the convenience is especially meaningful for patients who face transportation challenges.

"Being here makes a huge difference. It decreases drive time for so many of our patients who have limited rides or use RTC for transport," Beauchamp said.

For Kurly, the new clinic means less time on the road and more focus on his health. He said recent lab results brought encouraging news.

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"My bloodwork on Monday, my CEA level, which is a cancer level that they take were 8 and on Monday it was 6, so that's really good news," Kurly said.

Intermountain Health says the Badura Clinic is now open and accepting patients of all ages.

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