Fox tests positive for rabies after biting someone in southwest Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A fox that bit someone in a southwest Las Vegas neighborhood has tested positive for rabies, prompting Clark County officials to urge anyone who may have come into contact with the animal to seek medical attention.

Clark County Animal Protection Services was alerted after a person was bitten by a fox in the 9300 block of Jeremy Blaine Court, near Interstate 15 and Silverado Ranch Boulevard.

The county later confirmed the fox tested positive for rabies.

Anyone who may have been bitten or otherwise had contact with the fox should seek immediate medical attention, county officials said. Locals can also call 311 to reach an on-call Animal Protection Services officer. County buildings are closed until Monday.

The fox is dead, and the county says there is no current threat to public safety.

Neighbors in the gated community said they were surprised to learn a fox had been roaming the area. Some said they were familiar with coyotes in the neighborhood but had not seen a fox before.

Paige Eby, who lives in the community, said a neighbor sent her photos of the fox on top of a car. She said the animal did not appear particularly large.

The county has not released details about the person who was bitten. Neighbors told KTNV they believe the person was a child. The family declined to speak with Channel 13.

Dr. Andrew Sheep, a staff physician in the emergency department at Sunrise Hospital, said rabies is extremely uncommon in the Las Vegas valley. He said there had not been a confirmed case in the area since the 1970s.

Sheep said treatment after a suspected rabies exposure includes cleaning the wound with soap and water, administering rabies immune globulin and receiving a series of rabies vaccinations over two weeks.

Some neighbors said they were concerned other foxes could be in the area, although there is no confirmation of additional infected animals.

Clark County officials have not provided further details about how the fox died.