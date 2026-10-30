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County issues alert to community after individual bitten by fox with rabies

Rabies Deaths
F. A. Murphy/AP
This undated electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows rabies virions, dark and bullet-shaped, within an infected tissue sample. Five Americans died of rabies in 2021 — the largest number in a decade — and health officials say some occurred because people didn’t realize they’d been infected or refused life-saving shots. (F. A. Murphy/CDC via AP)
Rabies Deaths
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LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Channel 13 has learned from Clark County that an individual in the valley was bitten by a fox with rabies.

According to the county, Animal Protection Services said the bit happened in the 9300 block of Jeremy Blaine Court, located near I-15 and Silverado Ranch Boulevard.

The fox has since been confirmed deceased, and poses no threat to the public.

The county advises anyone in the area that might have had contact with the fox or sustained a bite injury to immediately seek medical attention.

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