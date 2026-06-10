LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — For many voters at Saint Garabed Armenian Apostolic Church in southwest Las Vegas, Tuesday's primary election was about more than casting a ballot — it was about participating in the democratic process for the very first time.

WATCH | Southwest Las Vegas reporter Shakeria Hawkins hears from first-time Armenian voters as they hit the polls:

First-time Armenian voters make their voices heard in Nevada primary election

Church members gathered throughout the day to encourage one another to vote and discuss the issues that matter most to their families and community.

Many of the first-time voters said they felt motivated to participate this year because they wanted their voices heard and were excited to see Armenian representation on the ballot.

"We as an Armenian community have grown so much in the last 10 to 20 years," one voter said.

Among those casting a ballot for the first time was a 63-year-old voter who described feeling "excellent" after voting.

Several voters told Channel 13 that a lack of information and understanding about the voting process had previously kept them from participating.

"There were things we didn't understand or agree with," one voter explained.

While representation was important, voters said their biggest motivation was addressing issues impacting their everyday lives. Concerns about the economy, housing costs, education, healthcare and public safety were among the top reasons they decided to vote.

"Insurance companies, we have insurance and still get rejected. We have to do something," another voter said.

Twenty-year-old first-time voter Athena Hovanessian said voting was especially meaningful because of the Armenian community's history and the importance of making sure their voices are heard.

"We've gone many generations with our voices being silenced through people denying the genocide we went through," Hovanessian said. "It's important that now we're creating a destiny in America, that we make sure our voices are heard."

Community leaders said the local Armenian population continues to grow by an estimated 1,200 to 1,500 people each year, bringing more potential voters into the community.

Hovanessian said voting in person made the experience even more memorable.

"Voting in person, you really feel that local support," she said. "They rang the bell for me and cheered for me. It's a nice feeling, that warmth and community and knowing every vote matters."

Voters said they hope their participation encourages more people in the Armenian community to become involved and make their voices heard in future elections.