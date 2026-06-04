SOUTHWEST LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Final building planned at UnCommons as southwest Las Vegas continues rapid growthUnCommons is preparing for its final phase of construction as developers announce plans for the last building at the popular southwest Las Vegas mixed-use development.

The new three-story office and retail building will officially complete the nearly $850 million UnCommons project, located across from Durango Casino near Durango Drive and the 215 Beltway.

WATCH | Final building planned at UnCommons as southwest Las Vegas continues rapid growth

Final building planned at UnCommons as southwest Las Vegas continues rapid growth

Developers say the building will add more office space, retail, restaurants, fitness concepts, and jobs to one of the fastest-growing areas in the Las Vegas Valley.

“UnCommons has been incredibly successful,” said Mike Wethington, general manager of UnCommons.

The final building will be constructed on the west side of the campus and is expected to continue attracting businesses and visitors to the area.

“We’re adding professional offices, so we’re adding more jobs to the market… adding more retail and new things for the community,” Wethington said.

Since opening, UnCommons has quickly become a major destination in southwest Las Vegas for people to live, work, eat, and shop.

Twenty-nine-year-old Obim Okeke both lives and works at UnCommons and says he has witnessed the transformation of the southwest valley firsthand.

KTNV

“When I got here there were only dirt around here,” Okeke said.

Okeke says the continued development around Durango Drive reflects just how quickly the area is changing.

“I feel like Durango is growing for sure,” he said.

Even though this will be the final major construction project at UnCommons, Wethington says the property itself will continue evolving.

“We’re not finished by any means, and so we continue to add more and more to our development, and we’ll continue to see more and more people come here,” Wethington said.

Developers say the final building is expected to be completed by early 2028, officially wrapping up the UnCommons project after years of development.