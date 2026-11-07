Family seeks justice nearly 10 months after double homicide in southwest Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nearly 10 months after Briana Flowers and Anfernee Pollard were found dead inside a southwest Las Vegas home, their families are still waiting for answers.

On Friday, Nov. 6, family members joined the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Section and Enterprise Area Command at Nathaniel Jones Park for a “Justice and Flowers” event honoring the victims and raising awareness about the ongoing investigation.

Police say the case began around 7:20 a.m. on Jan. 28, when a juvenile called 911 to report that his mother had been injured inside a home in the 8600 block of Rowland Bluff Avenue.

Responding officers found Flowers and Pollard suffering from life-threatening injuries. Officers rendered aid until medical personnel arrived, but both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect or suspects had fled before officers arrived, police said.

Investigators believe the incident was isolated and domestic-related. Police have said they do not believe the case was a murder-suicide. No one has been charged in the killings.

At Friday’s event, Flowers’ sister, Lauryn, said the family continues to grieve and hopes someone with information will come forward.

“We want justice for our sister. We know she deserves it. We know my nephew deserves that, and so does Anfernee Pollard. We miss both of them dearly. They deserve justice. Anyone knows anything, please reach out to the police department,” Lauryn said.

Police are asking anyone with information about the case to contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or crimestoppersofnv.com. Tips can be submitted anonymously.