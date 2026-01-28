Child's 911 call leads police to two dead in south valley home, says LVMPD

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police are investigating after two bodies were found inside a southern valley home.

The call came in around 7:20 a.m. to respond to a home in the 8600 block of Rowland Bluff Avenue, off Durango and Mountains Edge, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

WATCH the full briefing from police here:

LVMPD responding to two bodies found in southern valley home

Lt. Robert Price said a young person called 911 saying his mother was injured and he needed help from police.

When officers responded, they found one woman and one man in their late 20s or early 30s facing life-threatening injuries.

Medical personnel responded but the two victims were declared dead at the scene.

Price said authorities believe this to be an isolated incident and details are pointing to this being a domestic incident.

However, Price said authorities do not believe this to be a murder-suicide case at this point in the investigation. He said police are still working to get search warrants to enter the home for further investigation.

Price also confirmed that the only three people in the home were the two victims and the young caller.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to reach out to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.