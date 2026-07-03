SOUTHWEST LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — With the Fourth of July still days away, one southwest Las Vegas homeowner says late-night fireworks have already become a nightly problem, disrupting sleep and frightening pets throughout her neighborhood.

Nancy Tran, who lives near the open desert in the southwest valley, says loud fireworks have been going off nearly every night, even before the holiday.



WATCH | Early 4th of July fireworks terrify pets and disrupt neighbors, southwest homeowner shares

Early 4th of July fireworks terrify pets and disrupt neighbors, southwest homeowner shares

"It's so loud it can shake your house," Tran said. "It's not those cheap fireworks, they're the expensive ones that make a big noise."

Tran says the explosions often happen just after midnight, waking her, her roommates, and others in the home.

"It wakes me and my roommates and everybody in the household up," she said.

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To document the problem, Tran shared home surveillance video showing a firework exploding across the neighborhood shortly after midnight. Another video captures one of her dogs whining inside its crate as the loud booms continue outside.

Tran says she has six dogs and four cats, and the nightly fireworks have become a source of anxiety for her pets.

"When the fireworks... before they even go up and make a loud bang... he starts whining," Tran said. "Then when it explodes, he runs out, paces back and forth, and starts panicking. Then my other Chihuahua panics as well."

She says she's reported the fireworks but, so far, no one has been able to determine where they're coming from.

Under Clark County's noise ordinance, quiet hours run from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m., when loud noises are subject to stricter limits.

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Tran says that's what makes the situation especially frustrating.

"I feel like at this point they're doing it to piss people off," she said. "Once in a while is okay, but not every single night from midnight to 3 a.m."

She says the ongoing disturbances have become more than just an inconvenience.

"I shouldn't have to put my dog on medication because someone is doing this on purpose every night," Tran said.

Tran hopes the people responsible see her story and understand how the late-night fireworks are affecting their neighbors, especially families with pets and stop setting them off before the holiday.