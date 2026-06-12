SOUTHWEST LAS VEGAS — As traffic fatalities continue to impact families across the Las Vegas valley, driving instructors say safe driving habits can make a life-saving difference.

At Safeway Driving School in southwest Las Vegas, new drivers are learning the rules of the road during what safety advocates call the "100 Deadliest Days of Summer," the period between Memorial Day and Labor Day when crashes typically increase nationwide.

WATCH | Southwest Las Vegas reporter Shakeria Hawkins hears from a driving instructor and a prospective driver on road safety:

Driving instructors urge safer habits as traffic deaths continue across the valley

For teen driver Jaya Whoo, learning to drive is exciting, but it also comes with concerns.

"These are my first years driving and it does make me scared. I don't want to get into an accident," she said, adding that her lessons have focused on avoiding dangerous behaviors behind the wheel.

"I learned a lot about drugs and alcohol and not driving recklessly," she said.

Driving instructor Sheri Gajda says many young drivers underestimate the risks they face on the road.

"A lot of 15- and 16-year-olds play games and think they're invincible," Gajda said. "In a video game, you can crash and reset. There's no reset button in real life."

The lessons come as Southern Nevada continues to experience serious and deadly crashes. According to Metro police's traffic fatality report, 51 people have lost their lives on valley roadways as of June 9.

Gajda says safe driving is about much more than passing a driving test.

"Watch out for other drivers," she said. "People change lanes without signaling. Give yourself a safe gap and always have an escape route."

Whoo says she already understands how dangerous local roads can be.

"Me and my mom have been rear-ended multiple times," she said.

Driving instructors say distractions, speeding and impaired driving remain some of the biggest factors contributing to serious crashes.

"There are a lot of choices," Gajda said. "Drinking and driving is a choice. Speeding is a choice. You choose to speed,"

Her message to drivers is simple: "Speed is a choice. Slow down. It's nothing that important."

Instructors also remind drivers to watch for pedestrians, noting that many traffic fatalities involve people outside of vehicles.