Caught on camera: Southwest Las Vegas homeowner warns neighbors of thieves going through cars

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A southwest Las Vegas homeowner is warning neighbors to stay vigilant after surveillance cameras captured thieves going through vehicles in her community overnight.

Adrienne Eastman, who lives in the Stonehurst community near Mountain's Edge, shared video of the incident on the Nextdoor app after discovering someone had entered her vehicle while it was parked outside her home.

WATCH 🎥 Adrienne Eastman shares her concerns with southwest Las Vegas reporter Shakeria Hawkins:

Caught on camera: Las Vegas homeowner warns neighbors of thieves going through cars

"Luckily, all they took out of the car was cologne," Eastman said.

While the loss was minor, Eastman says she's more concerned about what appears to be an ongoing pattern affecting multiple neighborhoods.

According to Eastman, residents throughout Stonehurst and nearby Mountain's Edge communities have been posting surveillance videos and warnings online for weeks.

"I'm looking at the Nextdoor app, person after person is like lock your cars, lock your cars. They have video of them coming up on the porch and literally shaking the door," Eastman said.

She says neighbors continue to report similar incidents.

"Yes. For the last two weeks. I keep scrolling to see and four days ago someone said the exact same thing. It's still happening," she said.

Eastman told me she did not file a police report because nothing valuable was taken from her vehicle. However, she says at least one neighbor reported a similar incident to police.

Eastman suspects the thieves may be moving from neighborhood to neighborhood looking for unlocked vehicles and easy targets.

"They're switching communities because they think no one's paying attention," she said.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police recommend residents lock vehicle doors, remove or hide valuables, and consider using security devices such as alarms, steering wheel locks, and GPS trackers to help deter theft.

Eastman says she's willing to help organize a neighborhood watch if it means making the community safer.

"I love my community, and I work hard for my stuff. I don't want anybody breaking into my home, and I love my neighbors," she said.

Police also remind residents to report suspicious activity and vehicle break-ins — even when nothing significant is stolen — because those reports help investigators track crime patterns and identify suspects.