LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A new $40 million community center is coming to southwest Las Vegas as Clark County moves forward with plans to expand Echo Trail Park near Buffalo Drive and Russell Road.

WATCH | Southwest Las Vegas reporter Shakeria Hawkins talked with locals and officials about the expansion:

$40 million community center planned as part of Echo Trail Park expansion in southwest Las Vegas

The planned 58,000-square-foot community center will offer indoor space for people of all ages, including programming rooms, fitness and dance spaces, basketball courts, an indoor walking track and a kitchen.

For Jennie Johnson, whose grandchildren live near Echo Trail Park, the planned expansion is welcome news.

“For them to provide more indoor options means there’s more opportunities for my kids to bring my grandkids and be interactive as a family and to get moving,” Johnson said. “They need to be out of the house.”

Clark County Commission Chairman Michael Naft said getting new community centers approved can be difficult, especially as the county balances the needs of a growing population.

“Prior to building Silverado Ranch, it had been about 15 years before Clark County had built a community center,” Naft said.

The new facility will be modeled after the Silverado Ranch Community Center, which is also in southwest Las Vegas but about a 15-minute drive away.

The community center is also part of a larger expansion planned for the Echo Trail Park property.

Naft said about 30 acres are reserved for park facilities, with the community center taking up about 10 acres. He said another four-acre project is also planned for the site, though details have not yet been released.

For Johnson, having indoor and outdoor activities in one location will give families more options close to home.

“To have all that in one community center is very attractive, and I’m very excited,” she said.

Construction is expected to get underway soon, with the new community center expected to be completed by the end of 2028.