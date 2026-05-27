LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Heads up northwest Las Vegas drivers: a repaving project on a major street could give you some headaches this week.

How many times have you come across orange cones and construction crews and thought, "Again? What now?"

Well, that's exactly what northwest valley drivers are dealing with as a $500,000 repaving project on North Durango Drive kicks off this week.

WATCH | As your Channel 13 northwest Las Vegas reporter, I wanted to see how locals are dealing with more road construction:

Week-long repaving project underway on major northwest Las Vegas thoroughfare

I caught up with William Kelm while he was walking his dog at Mountain Crest Park.

"It seems like this roadwork on Durango has been crazy," Kelm told me. "Durango is my main route going anywhere north or south — Cheyenne is my bigger route too."

Kelm says he's retired, so he doesn't have to drive all that much, but this project will be pretty impactful.

"I'm sure it affects a lot of people, whether that's taking the kids to school or going shopping," Kelm said.

Alright, here's what you need to know about this project and how to get around if you want to avoid delays:

Crews are working on repaving a one-mile stretch of Durango from La Madre Way to El Campo Grande Avenue. You'll probably start to see delays stretching from Lone Mountain Road to Tropical Parkway, though, as traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction on Durango.

To avoid any backups, Fort Apache will be your best alternate route.

"When they're bringing the lanes down from three to one, it backs it up a little bit, so it's a little inconvenient," Kelm said.

The city of Las Vegas says work is scheduled from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day this week, and should wrap up Friday evening.

It's only a week-long project, which locals say is great, but they're hoping it stays that way.

"When they say it's going to be Tuesday to Friday, sometimes it's more like Tuesday to the following Friday," William said with a chuckle.

If there's anything going on in the northwest valley that you think I should know about, let me know by sending me an email: Guy.Tannenbaum@KTNV.com or using the contact form below.