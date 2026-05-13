Rumors of motor oil shortage due to Iran War concerns Northwest Las Vegas auto shop, locals

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — With all the talk about gas prices going up because of the Iran War right now, I saw a post on social media Tuesday morning that really caught my attention — it's from the owner of an oil change franchise with locations mainly in the Midwest and East Coast saying that he heard Mobil and Shell told Walmart and Costco that they have no packaged product to send them, and to expect bare motor oil shelves in a few weeks.

That would obviously be concerning to drivers here in Las Vegas, and add another local wrinkle to the ongoing situation overseas.

WATCH | Rumored motor oil shortage due to Iran War concerns Las Vegas auto shop, locals

Rumored motor oil shortage due to Iran War concerns Las Vegas auto shop, locals

"I keep having to fill up on gas," local Jennifer Lavigne said. "Anytime I find cheaper gas I fill up again, and then I'm stuck in a place where it's crazy, crazy expensive. It's really hitting me hard."

I wanted to check in with a local auto shop in the Northwest Valley to see what their motor oil supply looks like right now, and if they're prepping for any shortage.

"It's definitely a scary thing to be thinking about, with shortages everywhere and everything that's happening overseas to get this product in," Jimmy Lodge told me.

Jimmy owns My Auto Service at Cheyenne and Jones, and told me his oil supplier has assured him there won't be interruptions to their oil reserves, but prices are going to go up.

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"Unfortunately I might have to up [my prices] a dollar or two, but for right now I'm trying to keep the prices the same to try and help out the customers, even if I'm taking a dollar or two loss on the oil changes," Jimmy said.

I asked Jimmy if he could explain why there might be shortages or questions about the stock of "synthetic oil" that many repair shops use.

"Apparently, from what my oil rep told me, the base oil and additives they put in that full synthetic, that's where the blockade is causing the shortage — the ingredients that go into the full synthetic," Jimmy said.

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Right now, Jimmy told me the best thing that you can do to avoid being impacted by any potential motor oil shortage is stay on top of your car's usual maintenance.

"I wouldn't fear — maintain your vehicle, be on time with your oil changes, that's the number one cause for failures, not maintaining your vehicle," Jimmy said. "Don't slack on that because it's going to cost you a whole lot more down the line."

That still hasn't stopped local drivers like Jennifer Lavigne from thinking about buying her own oil in the future.

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"If I knew for sure [there would be a shortage], I probably would [buy my own oil], then I would just have someone come to my house and put the oil I already have at my house in," Jennifer said. "That would be cheaper to just pay for a little bit of labor, rather than next [oil change] it could be $100 instead. I'd probably look into that, at least for a few oil changes."

If there's something going on in the Northwest Valley that you think I should know about, let me know by sending me an email: Guy.Tannenbaum@KTNV.com.