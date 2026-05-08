LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you live in the Northwest Valley, you may have seen a post from Las Vegas Metro Police (LVMPD) making the rounds on social media on Wednesday, asking for the community's help in identifying a suspect in a series of car break-ins.

WATCH | Police seek help ID'ing suspect in string of Northwest Las Vegas car break-ins

Police ask public for help ID'ing suspect in string of Northwest Las Vegas car break-ins

Pictures shared by LVMPD show the suspect wearing a gray hoodie and a surgical mask, with a possible spider tattoo on the inside of his left wrist, driving a dark sedan with no tint.

I saw that post too, and it definitely caught my attention — as your Channel 13 Northwest Las Vegas reporter, I reached out to Metro to get more details on where these break-ins were happening, so that you can be on the lookout.

Officers told me they've been happening in parking lots near North Decatur and the 215, but didn't say which specific parking lots saw the break-ins.

If you live or work in the area, though, then you know there are a lot of businesses on either side of Decatur, including a Target, Hobby Lobby, LVAC and a ton of restaurants — it's a super busy area.

I caught up with Northwest local Rita Brown after a visit to the store, to get her reaction to the news that there has been a rash of break-ins in the area and that Metro Police are looking for a suspect.

"That just petrified me — that scared me because I park here all the time, and I've never heard of anything like that!" Rita said. "I come here and park almost in the same spot — no one's ever around. Once in a while you'll see a car parked over there, but I never pay any attention because nothing ever happens here."

Rita told me she will be paying more attention in these parking lots now, and she's glad that Metro's sharing pictures of the suspect, which she hopes leads to an arrest.

"You don't hear of anything like that around here," Rita said. "You feel like you can come to the store by yourself — I'm an old lady!"

Metro also gave me some tips to pass along to help keep you and your car safe when you're parking in busy parking lots: always park in well-lit areas, keep your valuables out of sight, make sure your car is locked and report any suspicious activity you might see.

If you or anyone you know has any information that can help police identify the suspect in these recent break-ins near North Decatur and the 215, you're asked to call Metro's Northwest Area Command at (702) 828-8577 or Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555.

Is there something going on in the Northwest Valley that you think I should know about? Let me know by sending me an email: Guy.Tannenbaum@KTNV.com.