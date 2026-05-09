LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's National Small Business Week, which marks the critical role small businesses play in our economy.

Here at home, we've heard rising costs across the board have been hard on local small businesses, which makes supporting local businesses more important than ever.

Small businesses are the heartbeat of our community, and as we celebrate Small Business Week, I wanted to check in with Flowers by Michelle. They're a family-owned flower shop in the Northwest Valley, and it's one of their busiest times of the year, ahead of Mother's Day.

WATCH: Reporter Guy Tannenbaum takes us behind the scenes at Flowers by Michelle

Northwest valley florists bloom during Small Business Week

Behind the scenes at Flowers by Michelle, florists are busy building bouquets and sending deliveries out the door to households all over the valley. You might say business is "blooming" for owner Michelle Jones.

"It's controlled chaos!" Jones told me on Friday afternoon. "Everyone's so busy, and then they realize that it's Mother's Day this weekend — we get a lot of last minute phone calls, a lot of people come at the last minute, so we have a cooler of bouquets ready to go."

Jones tells me there have been lots of ups and downs over their 34 years in business, but it keeps them on their toes.

"What do you think has been the most rewarding aspect of owning and operating your own small business here in Las Vegas?" I asked,

"I think getting to know people one-on-one," she replied. "We hear all the time, 'you did my prom flowers,' now we're doing their wedding or anniversary flowers!"

That connection is just as important to longtime customers like Robert Fitzmeyer, who told me he's made a tradition of getting a flower for his wife every Friday.

"The ladies and the gentlemen that work here are just phenomenal," Fitzmeyer said. "They always have a smile on their face when I come in. They get to know your name and know who you are — I even get a wave from the back room where the flowers are prepared."

New state data from the Nevada Secretary of State's office shows of the 454,155 registered businesses in Nevada, 58,649 are small businesses, and 1,749 new small businesses formed statewide in April alone.

Here at home in the Northwest Valley, the City of Las Vegas tells me 164 new business licenses were issued from the start of this year through April 8: 76 in Ward 4, which is in green, and 88 in Ward 6, which is in purple.

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"As someone who's been doing this for more than 30 years, what's your message to people who are starting a small business right now?" I asked Jones.

"Keep evolving. Don't keep yourself in a box," she replied. "We all find our own niche, something that the community needs or that hasn't been done before."

Jones tells me it's important to support our small businesses in Las Vegas year-round, not just during Small Business Week.

"It supports our community," she said. "It helps your neighbors and everyone that's employed in the small business industry — it supports our whole city."

So as you're making your Mother's Day plans — whether that's getting mom a nice bouquet of flowers or planning a brunch — maybe try shopping small and supporting a local business this weekend.

For more information on Flowers by Michelle, visit their website by clicking here.