LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you're hitting the road for a Memorial Day Weekend road trip, then you'd better "buckle up" for sky-high gas prices!

Here in Las Vegas, AAA says the average price for a gallon of gas is $5.29 as of Friday.

As your Channel 13 Northwest Las Vegas reporter, I wanted to see if Northwest locals have adjusted their travel plans because of the pain at the pump we're all feeling right now.

WATCH | Northwest Las Vegas locals brace for high gas prices as they hit the road for Memorial Day Weekend

Northwest Las Vegas locals brace for high gas prices as they hit the road for Memorial Day Weekend

I caught up with Herman Salaz on Friday morning while he was filling up his truck and his boat before a trip to Lincoln County.

"It is what it is," Herman said. "Here it's 87 octane, and it's five-something a gallon — that's pretty bad. It'll be well over $100, and it'll be another $100 coming home."

Herman has lived in Southern Nevada for 75 years, so I asked him if he can remember ever seeing gas prices this high.

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"Oh no, no absolutely not, not even close," Herman said. "But I can remember paying 25 cents a gallon!"

As of Friday, AAA reports Nevada's gas prices are the sixth highest in the country — and the highest they've been in four years — at $5.27 per gallon, which they say is $1.33 higher than last Memorial Day Weekend.

Despite the spike in gas prices, AAA is forecasting 45 million Americans will be taking a trip this weekend, which — believe it or not — is actually slightly up from last year's 44.8 million, and would mark a new record for Memorial Day Weekend travel.

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Herman says the sky-high gas prices have made him think twice about traveling, but he's focusing on the positives.

"I try not to be negative about it, especially this weekend — I'll have a great time," Herman said. "I'm going to meet my grandson and his kids, and they can't wait to get in the boat!"

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Whether you're taking a trip or staying home this Memorial Day Weekend, make sure you're extra careful on the roads!

If there's something going on in the Northwest Valley that you think I should know about, let me know by sending me an email: Guy.Tannenbaum@KTNV.com.