LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you're hitting the road for a Memorial Day Weekend road trip, then you'd better "buckle up" for sky-high gas prices!
Here in Las Vegas, AAA says the average price for a gallon of gas is $5.29 as of Friday.
As your Channel 13 Northwest Las Vegas reporter, I wanted to see if Northwest locals have adjusted their travel plans because of the pain at the pump we're all feeling right now.
WATCH | Northwest Las Vegas locals brace for high gas prices as they hit the road for Memorial Day Weekend
I caught up with Herman Salaz on Friday morning while he was filling up his truck and his boat before a trip to Lincoln County.
"It is what it is," Herman said. "Here it's 87 octane, and it's five-something a gallon — that's pretty bad. It'll be well over $100, and it'll be another $100 coming home."
Herman has lived in Southern Nevada for 75 years, so I asked him if he can remember ever seeing gas prices this high.
"Oh no, no absolutely not, not even close," Herman said. "But I can remember paying 25 cents a gallon!"
As of Friday, AAA reports Nevada's gas prices are the sixth highest in the country — and the highest they've been in four years — at $5.27 per gallon, which they say is $1.33 higher than last Memorial Day Weekend.
Despite the spike in gas prices, AAA is forecasting 45 million Americans will be taking a trip this weekend, which — believe it or not — is actually slightly up from last year's 44.8 million, and would mark a new record for Memorial Day Weekend travel.
Herman says the sky-high gas prices have made him think twice about traveling, but he's focusing on the positives.
"I try not to be negative about it, especially this weekend — I'll have a great time," Herman said. "I'm going to meet my grandson and his kids, and they can't wait to get in the boat!"
Whether you're taking a trip or staying home this Memorial Day Weekend, make sure you're extra careful on the roads!
If there's something going on in the Northwest Valley that you think I should know about, let me know by sending me an email: Guy.Tannenbaum@KTNV.com.