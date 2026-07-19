LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We're all looking for ways to stay active, right?

Well, good news: a new, free workout option has landed in our neighborhood!

It's called a "Fitness Court," and it's located on the west side of Kellogg-Zaher Sports Complex, on Washington closer to Durango.

WATCH | I visited the "Fitness Court" at Kellogg-Zaher Sports Complex

New outdoor gym comes to two Las Vegas parks, including one in the northwest valley

It's not like the usual calisthenic equipment you might see at other parks around town — it's a specialized outdoor gym where you work your core, legs and upper body all in one place.

I saw a couple people using the Fitness Court on Friday — they didn't want to go on camera, but they all said they were stoked to have the new workout spot at Kellogg-Zaher Park, and they really enjoyed their workout.

Park regulars say the more amenities, the better!

I caught up with Natasha Andres while her three kids were playing on the park's playground.

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"We love this park because it's not that far from where we live," Natasha said. "It's good, just in case people don't have the opportunity to work out at home, they can now work out here at the park — it encourages more working out, which is something we can all have a little extra in our life!"

So, how does it work?

All you have to do is scan the QR code on the Fitness Court with your phone, which takes you to an app with instructions on how to use the equipment, and shows you other parks with gyms just like it around town.

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The City of Las Vegas says the Fitness Court is valued at $200,000, but was provided to the city at no cost, thanks to a partnership with the "National Fitness Campaign," who says their goal is to help fund and bring 5,000 of these Fitness Courts across the country by 2030, to help build stronger, more active communities.

"That's so important, kids need that," said local Natasha Andres. "They need opportunities and places with fields, all these extra amenities to keep them entertained and encourage them to get out of the house, and hopefully want to play a sport, and have the facilities and opportunities to do so."

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The new Fitness Court at Kellogg-Zaher Sports Complex was announced with another that will be coming to East Las Vegas Family Park near Washington and Lamb.

The City of Las Vegas' website shows there are four other Fitness Courts in the City of Las Vegas, at Bill Briare Park, Woofter Family Park, Garehime Heights Park and Police Memorial Park.

The National Fitness Campaign's website shows there are several other Fitness Courts around the Las Vegas Valley in Henderson and in northeast Las Vegas.

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For more information on the National Fitness Campaign, visit their website by clicking here.

Is there something going on in the Northwest valley that you think I should know about? Send me an email: Guy@KTNV.com.