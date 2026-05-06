New office building to expand medical district around Centennial Hills Hospital

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As the Northwest Valley continues its rapid growth, locals are used to seeing construction crews working on empty lots, like on Deer Springs Road right across the street from Centennial Hills Hospital.

"Just over the past couple weeks I saw they were actually breaking ground there," local Sean Hunt told me. "It seems like every empty lot in north Vegas they're breaking ground and doing work on right now."

When I told Sean I was actually working on a story about the new construction project on Deer Springs, he immediately asked: "Yeah, what's being built there?"

WATCH | New building seeks to expand medical district around Centennial Hills Hospital

New office building seeks to expand medical district around Centennial Hills Hospital

It's actually going to be a new medical and mixed-use office complex that officially broke ground last week.

Our cameras were there to find out more about the latest addition to the Northwest Valley.

It's called the "Deer Springs Commercial Center," which will offer more than 34,000 square feet of office space to local professional and medical businesses, like Foundations Counseling Center.

"Foundations is all about making mental health services accessible to everyone, and we've strategically found locations all over the valley," said Jennifer Moore, Foundations Counseling Center's CEO. "Our farthest location right now is in Henderson, and this covers the Northwest area, because there aren't too many services out in this part of town.

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Moore says their therapists saw well over 2,000 families in Clark County at their three locations last year, and this new fourth location will be a game changer for them.

"It's near a hospital and other medical providers," Moore said. "There are other medical providers in this building, too — we tend to collaborate with other providers, because mental and physical wellbeing go hand in hand."

Project developers tell Channel 13 building up the medical community in Centennial Hills is one of their biggest goals.

"We think Centennial Hills is a great neighborhood that will continue to thrive with the bedrock of this community: small to medium sized businesses that are entrepreneurial-led that will continue to contribute to the Las Vegas market," Scott Goldstein with Prospect Street Capital said.

As your Northwest Las Vegas reporter, I also wanted to find out what Northwest locals think about the new project.

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"My parents are older and have to go to medical offices all the time, they have to go down closer to Cheyenne," Sean Hunt told me. "I'm starting to get worried about them driving on the 215 to go down to those areas for their medical appointments — it would be a lot nicer if they could just hop on Elkhorn or Grand Teton and come right on over."

Developers say construction is set to wrap up later this year, and they're hoping to see businesses move into the "Deer Springs Commercial Center" in early 2027.

If there's something going on in the Northwest Valley that you think I should know about, shoot me an email: Guy.Tannenbaum@KTNV.com.