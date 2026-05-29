Neighborhood speeding concerns frustrate Northwest Las Vegas locals

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Don't you hate it when people are speeding through your neighborhood?

It's something we hear about all the time all over the Las Vegas valley, and is what brought me to a neighborhood near Lone Mountain Road and Buffalo Drive earlier this week.

A frustrated viewer reached out to me to say they've had enough of people speeding on their half-mile stretch of Tioga Way between Lone Mountain and Washburn Road, so I met up with them to hear their concerns.

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Jim Caron and Joan Israel have lived in the neighborhood for 34 years, and told me speeding hasn't been a problem until recently.

"Somebody will drive down the street at 40 miles an hour — we don't have sidewalks, so when we're walking our dog we could be in danger," Joan said. "It's not an everyday thing, but when it happens, it's scary."

Jim and Joan reached out to Clark County Commissioner April Becker's office, who they say has been helpful when they've had other neighborhood issues in the past.

"We had vandals knock down stop signs in the neighborhood — they were right on it when we called," Joan said.

What Jim and Joan told me they really want to see are more "25 miles per hour" speed limit signs put up in their neighborhood, so I reached out to the county myself to see where things stood.

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A Clark County spokesperson told me on Wednesday Jim and Joan's concerns were shared with Public Works crews in early April, who subsequently completed a speed study on Tioga the week of April 20.

The speed study found most drivers were going the speed limit, but the county tells me on April 28 they installed new speed limit signs on Tioga just north of Lone Mountain and just south of Washburn, which they say cost $181 each, with labor.

The county also told me temporary radar speed trailers will be placed on Tioga "in the near future" to increase awareness of the speed limit in the area — the county has several of the trailers and move them around wherever they're needed in the valley, usually for two weeks at a time.

I went back to the neighborhood on Thursday afternoon — a day after my interview with Jim and Joan and my conversation with the county — and the trailers were in place nearby the new speed limit signs.

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Jim and Joan told me they're grateful for ours and the county's help, and have this message for drivers.

"Pay attention, stop for stop lights and stop signs, and don't speed!" Jim told me.

If you have people speeding through your neighborhood, you can share your concerns with an online "FixIt Clark County" request so they can look into it — you can do that by clicking here.

If you live in the City of Las Vegas, as a good chunk of Northwest Valley residents do, you can do the same thing through the city's "SeeClickFix" portal by clicking here.

Is there something going on in the Northwest Valley that you think I should know about? Let me know: Guy.Tannenbaum@KTNV.com.