LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Did you know we have our very own state park here in the northwest valley?

It's called Ice Age Fossils State Park, and it opened in early 2024.

What better time to check it out than on "Free Adventure Day," when entrance fees at all Nevada State Parks are free?

It also happens to be the hottest weekend of the year so far, so I wanted to see how folks were staying safe while still making the most of their "Free Adventure Day."

WATCH | Visitors brave scorching temps to celebrate 'Free Adventure Day'

Locals, visitors brave scorching temps to celebrate 'Free Adventure Day' at Nevada State Parks

"A lot of people don't know about the state parks," said Northern Nevada resident Aimee Leskovic, who I met out on a trail Saturday morning. "I think it's a good way to get families out to state parks and see things they'd never see!"

Aimee told me she was taking full advantage of "Free Adventure Day," hitting the Old Mormon Fort, Spring Mountain Ranch and Ice Age Fossil State Parks all in one day!

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"I wanted to get out before it gets too hot, so this is my last stop of the day," Aimee said. "I think it's great — especially on a Saturday — to do it for free."

I heard that a lot — most people really wanted to get to the park early, but they still took the sun and the heat seriously, especially if they were just visiting Las Vegas.

"I put on sunblock, I covered up with a sun shirt and a hat and sunglasses," said Carl Parker, who's in town from New Jersey. "It was definitely hot — I limited my time to just one of the loops instead of just doing everything, then I went in and cooled off. I filled up my water a couple times too."

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There are a ton of cool things to see at Ice Age Fossils State Park, even on the park's short loop trail near the visitors center, like life-sized statues of prehistoric animals that used to roam our valley.

"The main reason that brought me out here is I'm a huge fan of dinosaurs, and really any prehistoric things," 11-year-old Damien Goral said.

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"I'm supportive, whatever he likes, that's what we do," Damien's mom Stacie said. "He loves dinosaurs and mammoths — he wants to be a paleontologist, so here we are!"

No matter how excited you get over the fossils, though, you still have to be extra careful in this kind of heat.

"Extra water, water in the car, a hat, sunglasses," Stacie said.

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"And more hats!" Damien added.

This triple-digit heat isn't going anywhere anytime soon, so please take it seriously: drink lots of water, wear a hat and plenty of sunscreen, and take care of yourself and those around you.

If you missed out on "Free Adventure Day" this year, Nevada State Parks usually go fee-free for a day in late September to celebrate National Public Lands Day.

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For more information on Nevada State Parks, visit their website by clicking here.

Is there something going on in the northwest valley that you think I should know about? Send me an email: Guy@KTNV.com.