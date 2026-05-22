LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As your Channel 13 Northwest Las Vegas reporter, I look into questions and concerns you have about your neighborhood!

Last week, I got an email from a frustrated viewer about illegal dumping going on in Centennial Hills.

Viewer Beatris wrote:

"I live in Providence and notice a lot more dumping in the empty desert lots by where I live. It's so frustrating, people thinking our beautiful desert landscape is a dump. It's home to a lot of wildlife. If you could look into this I would really appreciate it."

In her email, Beatris specifically mentioned a couple empty lots, so I wanted to stop by and check them out for myself.

WATCH | Illegal dumping on empty lots frustrates Northwest Las Vegas locals

Getting you answers: Illegal dumping on empty lots frustrates Northwest Las Vegas locals

First was the empty lot near Egan Crest Drive and Deer Springs Way, where you can see a bunch of tree trimmings and crushed up bricks.

The other location she mentioned is the massive empty lot to the south of Knickerbocker Park, where several piles of what looks like drywall and insulation, lots more yard waste and even an old couch sat.

KTNV

After seeing all of that, I took Beatris' concerns directly to the City of Las Vegas. Here's what they told me:

"Staff have investigated and believe that some of this dumping is on BLM land, and some on BLM land that the City of Las Vegas leases. City staff will remove any dumping on City owned/leased land, and will open a Code Enforcement case with BLM for dumping on their land.

Thanks so much to you and the viewer for reporting the problem!"

Just to clarify, the city says "opening a case" isn't a criminal case or anything — they told me it means they send out notifications to private property owners when there's trash on their land, then they'll work with the property owners to clean it up and get it back up to standards outlined in the city's municipal code.

The city says if you see any illegal dumping or you have any other complaints or safety concerns about your neighborhood, you can submit an online "SeeClickFix" request with the location, details and up to five pictures, which they say goes right into their work order queue.

You can file a "SeeClickFix" request by clicking here.

If there's something going on in the Northwest Valley that you think I should know about, let me know by sending me an email: Guy.Tannenbaum@KTNV.com.