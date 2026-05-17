LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As your Channel 13 Northwest Las Vegas reporter, it's my job to hear from you — that's what brought me to Kellogg-Zaher Dog Park, after a viewer reached out to me frustrated about the state of some of the amenities there.

Mark Guth visits Kellogg-Zaher Dog Park every day, telling me the location, the community and the excellent grass at the park are what keeps him coming back.

WATCH | Getting answers: Frustrated Northwest Las Vegas dog park users want better amenities

Getting answers: Frustrated Northwest Las Vegas dog park users want better amenities

However, Mark says there are a couple things making their experience in the small dog area not so great right now, especially compared to the large dog section next door.

"They give us rotted out 55 gallon trash drums, and they give them eight brand new trash cans — they have four bench areas to sit in the shade, and we have one and a half over here," Mark told me. "Really, I just think they need to treat the small dogs the same as the large dogs."

The rusted and rotting trash cans are the main issue, though — another dog park regular, Susan McMasters, leaned one forward to show me the problem, revealing there was no bottom on the trash can.

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"If they can just fine tune it — we need some trash, we need some shade, we need more sitting," Susan told me.

People who come to Kellogg-Zaher every single day tell me they're a tight-knit community, and they've tried getting their issues addressed by the City of Las Vegas.

"We've sent them messages, people have tried calling them," Mark said. "There's a large group of us here that use the park and have issues about what happens every day."

So, I took their concerns to the city myself — here's what they had to say:

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"The trash cans in the large dog area have been upgraded, and the city plans to add upgraded trash cans to the small dog area as well. In fact, in the short-term, the city plans to move some of the cans from the large dog area to the small dog area as there are more than enough in the large dog area as pointed out by the resident who reached out to you.

Our Parks & Rec team is aware of the request for more shade in these dog areas at Kellogg-Zaher and that will be taken into account. It is also important to remember that parks funding is spread across all the parks in the city so sometimes that can mean that upgrades cannot all be made at once.

For example, some upcoming dog park projects include the East Las Vegas Dog Park opening in June, the Rancho Oakey Dog Park opening this winter and Firefighters Dog Park starting construction in 2027, which will bring the number of dog parks in the city to 14."

A few days after a city spokesperson sent that email, they reached back out to me saying that Ward 2 City Councilwoman Kara Kelley wants to talk with Mark and the folks who use the Kellogg-Zaher Dog Park directly about their concerns.

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With permission, I exchanged their contact information — and we'll see what happens!

In the meantime, if there's something happening in Northwest Las Vegas that you think I should know about, send me an email: Guy.Tannenbaum@KTNV.com.