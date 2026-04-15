LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Northwest Las Vegas is one of the fastest-growing parts of the valley, with more businesses and housing popping up seemingly by the day.

This spring, a stalwart in the Downtown Las Vegas Arts District is hopping aboard the Northwest train, too.

Longtime local favorite Able Baker Brewing Company is set to open a second location in Centennial Center next month, so I stopped by on Tuesday morning to check in on their progress and see why they're joining the growing list of new businesses in the Northwest Valley.

Able Baker Brewing expanding to Northwest Valley with Centennial Hills taproom

Able Baker's marketing director Kevin Lingley gave me a walk-through of their new Centennial Center location — called the "Bomb Shelter Taproom" — while it's under construction.

"People are going to drive by and say, 'Bomb Shelter — what the heck?' So, what's the meaning behind the name?" I asked Lingley.

"Obviously, we're atomic themed — we pay tribute to the atomic testing at the Nevada Test Site — so, the Bomb Shelter is a place to feel safe," he explained. "It's a place to come to, to feel like you're out of the mess and the busyness of everything going around. At the bomb shelter, they'd be able to watch the tests from bunkers and be safe, so we are that safe space."

It's an iconic brand that's steeped in Southern Nevada history, right down to its name.

"We're named after the first two bombs that were dropped at the test site, Able and then Baker," Lingley said.

Now their story is taking another step — the "Bomb Shelter" will be totally different from their Main Street brewery, with three patios, 26 taps and their own family-friendly restaurant with a roughly 40-item menu.

Plus, Lingley says the National Atomic Testing Museum will be loaning artifacts to Able Baker to place on display in the Bomb Shelter.

"It's pretty surreal to see it go from a home brewing system, to where we're now at a second location with full construction on a major project," Lingley said.

"For those who've lived here a long time, they know Able Baker — it's synonymous with the Arts District," I said to Lingley. "Why did you guys want to come here to the Northwest Valley?"

"It's a rapidly growing area," Lingley responded. "We know people have to make a drive, and the Arts District area is a far drive for a lot of people — the opportunity for this building came up and we jumped on it. We're excited to make new friends and new fans of Able Baker beer!"

There's been a lot of interest from the community, too, which we saw firsthand Tuesday morning when a driver pulled over to ask Lingley what they were working on.

"It's a brewery!" Lingley said. "Able Baker bomb shelter, we're opening in about a month!"

"Oh, you open in a month? I'll check it out!" the driver replied.

Able Baker's "Bomb Shelter Taproom" is just one of nearly 200 businesses coming to the Northwest Valley this year alone, according to the City of Las Vegas.

Data I received from city officials shows 177 new business licenses were issued in Ward 4 and Ward 6 from the start of the year through April 8.

"What does that mean that you're joining in with the growth that's happening here right now in the Northwest Valley?" I asked Lingley on Tuesday.

"Hopefully it means that we're contributing to a bigger thing here in the community, and that other businesses will be growing with us," he replied. "It just speaks to the fact that there's a lot going on up here, and there's a lot this community is looking forward to. We're excited to be a part of that."

The Able Baker team tells me they're shooting for a Mother's Day weekend soft launch, with a full grand opening of the "Bomb Shelter Taproom" by mid-May, adding the best way you can stay up to date on their progress is by keeping up with their social media accounts for the Bomb Shelter and the Able Baker brand as a whole.

You can also visit Able Baker's website by clicking here.

If you live in the Northwest Valley and there's something that you think we should know about, feel free to send it my way via email at Guy.Tannenbaum@KTNV.com or just fill out the form below: