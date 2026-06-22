Video shows hit-and-run driver crashing into North Las Vegas family's camper van

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A North Las Vegas family is out hundreds of dollars after a driver struck their parked camper van and drove off earlier this month near Craig Road and Clayton Street.

Surveillance video shows a gray sedan picking up speed through the neighborhood before crashing into the parked camper van:

Video captures hit-and-run of camper van in North Las Vegas

Seconds after hitting the van, the video shows the drive accelerating away from the area.

Susan Sena said she was inside her home when she heard the impact.

"I heard a big boom!" Sena said.

When Sena came downstairs to investigate, she found debris scattered across the road — and the driver gone.

Sena and her husband went to search for the car and tracked it down just a few blocks away. They say it had significant damage to the front bumper. A police officer was already on scene and was able to take their report.

"We are devastated, because this is our second home," Sena said.

North Las Vegas police confirmed officers responded to a hit-and-run crash involving a parked car near Craig and Clayton. Officers located the suspect vehicle nearby, but the driver was not found at that time. The car was impounded and the investigation is ongoing.

For the Sena family, the camper van is more than just a vehicle.

"We go to Malibu a lot; we go to Lake Mead, so it's really heartbreaking to have this happen," Sena said.

According to North Las Vegas police, there have been 336 hit-and-run crashes so far this year. It is not clear how many of those incidents involved parked vehicles.

Repairs to the camper van are expected to cost hundreds of dollars.

Police were ultimately able to track down the suspect, and the family is now working through the insurance process to get the van repaired.