NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A North Las Vegas resident is raising concerns about the condition of restrooms at Craig Ranch Park, and the city is now responding with additional cleaning and inspection measures.

Garry Bouchard, a local who regularly walks the trails at Craig Ranch Park, said he enjoys much of what the park offers but believes the restrooms need more attention.

WATCH | North Las Vegas reporter Jhovani Carrillo gets answers from the city after listening to a resident's concerns:

Resident raises concerns about conditions of Craig Ranch Park restrooms

"I've been down here every weekend," Bouchard said.

Bouchard described conditions inside the restrooms that he believes could pose a risk to park visitors.

"They don't seem to have enough money to keep the bathrooms clean, keep the walls painted," he said. "If you go in here, you are going to see rusty stuff, there's graffiti everywhere, some of the latrines don't even work."

He expressed particular concern about the potential for injury.

"Get rid of anything that is rusty. Some child could go in there and get cut with that rusty end up in the hospital," Bouchard said.

Bouchard also drew a comparison to standards in other industries.

"I used to run restaurants. If my restaurant looked like that, they would shut me down," he said.

After I took those concerns to the city, officials said crews conducted additional deep cleanings and inspections of the restrooms at the park. The city also said it will have additional daily cleaning and inspection checks at the location to help ensure conditions are maintained.

The city added that "some staining or discoloration may be related to age, moisture exposure and the heavy daily use the park receives."

On the issue of graffiti, the city said it removes graffiti within 24 hours or as soon as it is discovered.

"They should have it roped off, disinfected, get rid of anything that is dangerous," Bouchard said.

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