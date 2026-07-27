LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Residents at the Harmony Senior Apartments near Interstate 11 and Craig Road in northwest Las Vegas said their community pool has been closed for more than three months, with no clear explanation from management and no timeline for when it will reopen.

WATCH | Jhovani Carrillo talked with a frustrated resident about the closure:

Pool at Harmony Senior Apartments in northwest valley closed for months amid extreme heat

The closure comes as extreme heat moves through the Las Vegas valley, leaving many seniors without access to an amenity they said is critical not just for socializing, but for their physical health.

Michelle Mullin, who has lived at the complex for nearly four years, said she was told the pool could remain closed for the entire summer.

"We are told the pool is down and it could be down for the whole summer," Mullin said.

Mullin said the pool has experienced problems before, but she has never seen a closure last this long. For her and several neighbors, access to the pool and hot tub is tied directly to managing physical disabilities.

"For me and for other people ... they use the hot tub just like me because of our disability," Mullin said. "It helps to get our muscles going."

The story came to light after a viewer emailed Channel 13, claiming the pool had been closed for more than three months. The viewer said residents were not given a clear explanation and had not seen any repair work underway.

Mullin said the frustration is not directed at on-site staff, but at those higher up in management.

"It's just frustrating," Mullin said. "I don't want to blame the staff here because they have people above them, but they need to find out where the issues are and why things keep happening."

The complex did provide residents with passes to a local YMCA, but Mullin said that option is not practical for many people living there.

"We are getting to that age where you just want a quiet environment and a peaceful environment to just take care of our bodies, minds and souls," Mullin said.

I reached out to property managers on Friday and again on Sunday morning for more information. A response is still pending, and this story will be updated if one is received.

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