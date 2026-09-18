'Parade of Nations' brings Hispanic Heritage Month celebration to neighborhood doorsteps

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A North Las Vegas neighborhood will come alive with color, music, and culture this Saturday as the "Parade of Nations" rolls through to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month.

Unlike most parades that take place on main city streets, this one is designed to bring the celebration directly to residents — allowing families to watch from the comfort of their front yards.

North Las Vegas reporter Jhovani Carrillo shares what locals can expect from the celebration:

'Parade of Nations' brings Hispanic Heritage Month celebration to doorsteps

The parade will kick off at Carroll and Cartier, make its way up to Evans, and end at an empty dirt lot near Cartier and Webster. A jaripeo, or Mexican-style rodeo, will follow at that location until 11 p.m.

Organizer Jonathan Garcia said the neighborhood was chosen intentionally.

"We decided to choose this space because, one, it's close to where I grew up, and a lot of these neighbors are Latino," Garcia said. "Just yesterday, we went around the neighborhood, and a lot of them were excited to see again."

The parade will feature participants representing multiple Latin American backgrounds, including Cuba, Mexico, and Ecuador.

"We are going to be hosting the Desfile de Naciones (Parade of Nations), which will have multiple different backgrounds from Cuba, Mexico, Ecuador, so we're bringing — the whole goal is to bring the community together and really raise the voice of the Latino community," Garcia said.

Live performances are also planned from Emiliano Aguilar, La Banda Autentica and a special gathering for families who have been separated by visa or immigration issues.

"We'll have some live performances, and we also going to do something special — gathering families that haven't seen each other in such a long time because they've been separated by visa problems or immigration problems," Garcia said.

Garcia said he hopes the event will help honor and recognize the distinct cultures within the Latino community across the valley.

“They all have their own heritage, own style of food dressing, and I want people to see that, and it's really important for us to understand the different nationalities in the Latino community," Garcia said.

The Parade of Nations begins at 12:15 p.m. this Saturday near Cartier and Carroll in North Las Vegas.

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