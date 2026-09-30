NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — North Las Vegas is getting ready to open up its newest fire station.

The new 15,000-square-foot facility replaces the old station near the same cross streets and carries the same name, but comes with a completely new look and a range of upgrades designed to improve both firefighter safety and community service.

WATCH: North Las Vegas Fire Station 51 unveils new multimillion-dollar facility

North Las Vegas to open new multimillion-dollar Fire Station 51

North Las Vegas Fire Chief Joseph Calhoun said the station was built with the surrounding neighborhood in mind.

"For the community that has lived here and raised their children here for the last decades, they've become accustomed to this being their neighborhood fire station, so we want the neighborhood of North Las Vegas to feel like they have their own fire station," Calhoun said.

The new facility features equipment, including diesel extraction systems and bifold doors that open quickly. Calhoun said the upgrades also prioritize firefighter health.

"The new amenities that we have for safety, for our firefighters, to help reduce cancer-causing emissions," Calhoun said.

Inside, the station includes a gym, kitchen, living area, and individual sleeping rooms for each of its eight firefighters. The facility also features a dispatch alert system that only wakes the firefighters assigned to a specific call, rather than sounding a station-wide alarm.

When asked whether response times would be affected by the transition to the new building, Calhoun said the community should not expect any changes.

"We'll still continue to have the amazing response times that we've enjoyed here for the last several decades," Calhoun said.

The station also pays tribute to its history.

A fire plaque from the old station has been placed in the new building, and a set of poles serves as a nod to the firefighters who served there over the past 50 years.

"This is our homage to the thousands — thousands of times firefighters at this station over the last 50 years slid down these poles to respond to our neighborhood here," Calhoun said.

Karen Saucedo lives across the street from the new firehouse. She watched as the old station was torn down and replaced with the new facility, and said the upgrades were long overdue.

"Better than the other one. The other one was small. This one looks very nice," Saucedo said.

For Saucedo, having the station just steps away brings peace of mind.

"Like, if anything happens, I know they're right there. Like, they'll be here right away," Saucedo said.

The community is invited to an open house at Fire House 51 this Saturday, October 3. The event will include food, music, and live entertainment.

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