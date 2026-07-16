NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The city of North Las Vegas is set to discuss its parks and recreation master plan, which could shape the future of trails and other outdoor amenities across the city.

WATCH | North Las Vegas reporter Jhovani Carrillo heard from locals about what they'd like to see:

North Las Vegas to discuss parks and recreation master plan

The city recently asked residents what they would like to see at their local parks, with priorities including improved maintenance, safer parks, more trails and paths, and more land for future parks.

Resident Amy Loughlin said Craig Ranch Regional Park is one of her favorite places to visit, whether she is walking her dog or skating.

"It's beautiful," Loughlin said. "We just really have a good time at the park. It's always beautiful. It looks nice all the time."

As North Las Vegas continues to grow, city leaders want to make sure residents have the same experience at any of the 38 parks across the city.

City documents show nearly 56% of North Las Vegas residents live within a 10-minute walk from a park. While the city says its park system is functioning well and serving residents effectively, the amount of parkland available has shrunk.

Residents recently shared that they hope the city brings additional shared spaces parents and children can share.

"Something that intertwines where the adult and the kids can have fun at the parks," Loughlin said.

The city is currently in the analysis and visioning phase of its master plan, with a draft and final plan expected by January 2027.

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