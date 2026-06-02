NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — North Las Vegas police responded to at least two shooting calls over the weekend, including one at Craig Ranch Park that drew a large crowd and prompted a nearby business to lock its doors.

WATCH | North Las Vegas reporter Jhovani Carrillo spoke with residents and businesses about their concerns:

North Las Vegas residents react after police respond to 2 weekend shootings

Investigators said officers were at Craig Ranch Park trying to safely disperse a large crowd when they heard a gunshot. Officers spotted a person with a gun, but the individual fled when officers approached. Police eventually took the person into custody and discovered they had a gunshot wound. The person was transported to the hospital with minor injuries. Two people were taken into custody.

The heavy police presence drew attention on social media, with locals posting questions about the activity near the park.

Kevin Robinson, who manages the 7-Eleven across the street from the park, said his staff locked the doors after seeing hundreds of teenagers run into the plaza parking lot.

"4-500 young adults coming across the street from the park, apparently some sort of commotion involving them and the North Las Vegas police," Robinson said.

Robinson said his staff acted quickly out of concern for the store.

"They were afraid that they were going to come in and do damage to the store," Robinson said. "We've experienced that before, so they simply locked all the doors."

Robinson said the situation is not unusual as summer begins.

"Late in the evening, activity across the street filters to this area," Robinson said.

He said similar incidents happen in the area every summer, just as kids get out of school.

Nearly a mile away, near Alexander Road and Martin Luther King Boulevard, police said two people were taken to the hospital after a shooting in a residential neighborhood.

A resident who identified himself only as Nivardo said he was returning home from a camping trip when he encountered the heavy police presence.

"We've seen a female on a stretcher, and then the guy that lived there, he got put into another ambulance," Nivardo said.

"Two ambulances, some fire trucks, and five cop cars," he said.

Nivardo said his neighborhood is normally quiet.

"It's crazy, as soon as it gets hotter, crime goes up," Nivardo said.

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