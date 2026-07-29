NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A North Las Vegas woman said her homeowners' association has been ignoring safety and maintenance concerns in her community, and she is now speaking out.

WATCH | North Las Vegas reporter Jhovani Carrillo spoke with the resident to hear her concerns after she reached out for help:

North Las Vegas renter says HOA is ignoring safety concerns

Ruby Villarreal has lived in the Terrasini HOA community in North Las Vegas for a little over a year. When she first moved in, she said the neighborhood felt like a perfect fit.

"The neighbors are great, I love the people here," Villarreal said.

But over time, she began noticing broken glass, dog waste and trash, which she said the HOA has neglected.

"It could affect any resident, you know, a child, they play in the rocks," Villarreal said. "Not to mention, our dogs could get sick."

Villarreal said she raised her concerns at several HOA meetings, but claims they were ignored.

When asked what pushed her to speak out publicly, Villarreal said the situation had simply gone on too long.

"I just felt like enough was enough," Villarreal said.

The HOA fee recently increased to nearly $300. With close to 300 homes in the community paying those fees, Villarreal believes there is more than enough money to properly maintain the neighborhood.

"I would like for them to use the money properly and reprioritize what the problem is," Villarreal said.

I called and emailed the HOA with Villarreal's concerns, but have not yet received a response.

Despite her frustrations, Villarreal said her complaints come from a place of care for the community she calls home.

"I love living here, I think it could be great," Villarreal said.

Renters with concerns can also contact the Tenant Rights Center for help at 702-383-6095.

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