NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — North Las Vegas police are stepping up enforcement targeting dangerous driving and unsafe pedestrian behavior as part of a statewide effort to prevent crashes and make roads safer.

The North Las Vegas Police Department is participating in the statewide Joining Forces traffic safety initiative during National Pedestrian Safety Month. The enforcement campaign began Oct. 10 and runs through Oct. 31.

During the campaign, NLVPD Traffic Division officers are focusing on drivers who speed, drive distracted, fail to yield to pedestrians or commit other violations that put pedestrians at risk.

Police are also targeting unsafe pedestrian behavior, including crossing roadways unlawfully and failing to obey traffic signals.

According to NLVPD, 110 people were hit by vehicles in 2024. That number dropped to 81 in 2025. So far in 2026, the department says 64 people have been hit by vehicles.

One of the latest fatal crashes happened near Cheyenne Avenue and Revere Street, where police said a man died after being hit by a vehicle while crossing outside a marked crosswalk over the weekend. Investigators said there were no signs of impairment.

WATCH: North Las Vegas police step up pedestrian safety enforcement

North Las Vegas police step up pedestrian safety enforcement

Residents who spoke with Channel 13 said speeding and unsafe driving are common concerns on local roads.

“Every day, I see them speeding and stuff,” North Las Vegas resident Jaime said. “They really like to speed, especially like the fast cars.”

Kevin Coleman said he sees the problem “all the time.”

Both residents said they hope increased enforcement can help reduce dangerous behavior.

“It can cut down a lot if people abide by the rules and abide by the signs,” Coleman said.

Police say roadway safety is a shared responsibility between drivers and pedestrians.

Drivers are being encouraged to slow down and remain alert, particularly near intersections, schools and areas with significant pedestrian activity. Police also remind drivers to yield to pedestrians when required, check crosswalks before turning, avoid distractions and never drive impaired.

For pedestrians, police recommend using sidewalks and designated crosswalks when available, obeying traffic signals and looking in all directions before crossing.

Pedestrians should also avoid distractions and never assume a driver can see them, according to NLVPD. At night, police recommend wearing bright or reflective clothing and remaining aware of approaching traffic.

Jaime said enforcement could make a difference for people willing to take the warnings seriously.

“People are going to do what they want to do at the end of the day,” she said. “But for the most part, the people that want to do it and want to be safe on the street, yeah, they will follow.”

Coleman said the goal should ultimately be simple: “Save lives.”

The Joining Forces program is funded through the Nevada Department of Public Safety’s Office of Traffic Safety.