Man dead after being struck by vehicle in North Las Vegas, police say

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man died after being struck by a vehicle early Sunday morning in North Las Vegas, according to police.

The collision happened around 12:02 a.m. near Cheyenne Avenue and Revere Street.

Police said a Volkswagen Tiguan, driven by a woman in her 40s, was traveling west on Cheyenne Avenue when the vehicle struck the man as he was crossing Cheyenne Avenue from south to north, between Trade Drive and Revere Street, outside of a marked crosswalk.

The pedestrian, identified as a man in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the vehicle did not show any signs of impairment, according to police.

Police said anyone who may have information about the collision should contact the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online HERE.