NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Parents at Richard Priest Elementary School say school staff do a good job keeping students safe during drop-off and pickup, but some are asking for additional traffic safety improvements around the campus.

The city of North Las Vegas says it already has plans to install school flashing beacons along Simmons Street and Alexander Road, which serve both Priest Elementary and Cheyenne High School.

Fuselier Drive, which runs along the school frontage, is also scheduled to receive updated signs and pavement striping.

WATCH | NLV plans traffic safety upgrades near Richard Priest Elementary School

North Las Vegas plans traffic safety upgrades near Richard Priest Elementary School

Jasmine Williams, a parent of four children who attend Priest Elementary, said school staff regularly help students safely cross the street.

“I think Richard Priest is really good about it, especially the teachers and faculty,” Williams said. “They make sure the kids get across the street. They always make sure the kids make it through safe.”

Williams said traffic can become hectic near the school, particularly on San Miguel ave.

“I do know a lot of parents come right here and as cars are turning it becomes really hectic,” she said.

KTNV

We started to look in to possible changes to Priest Elementary after our story on traffic safety changes at Ollie Detwiler Elementary School in North Las Vegas.

One parent, Ryan Pletcher, contacted the station asking about flashing beacons in the area around Priest Elementary.

KTNV

Back in August, Channel 13 also learned three other North Las Vegas schools were identified for similar traffic safety improvements. The city expects those projects to be completed by the end of the year.

The city previously told Channel 13 it continues to look for ways to improve safety in and around school zones. They said additional improvements could be made as funding becomes available and in coordination with community stakeholders.