NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Drivers who travel Simmons Road in North Las Vegas may soon get some relief.

The city has included construction work on the road in its 2027-2031 Capital Improvement Plan.

WATCH | Jhovani Carrillo heard from residents who have to travel the road often:

North Las Vegas plans $4.6 million Simmons St improvement project for 2027

The project will span roughly a mile of Simmons Road, from Red Coach to Hammer Lane. It could include the design, widening, infill and rehabilitation of the roadway, along with street lights, signs and striping.

A contractor for the roughly $5 million project could be selected later this year, with construction expected to begin in early 2027.

CITY OF NORTH LAS VEGAS

The planned improvements come after residents raised concerns about the road's condition.

Dietrich Mayfield, who lives near Simmons Road, said it is one of the main roads he uses to get around.

"It's an everyday thing. That's the corridor to get out of here basically," Mayfield said.

Mayfield described the driving experience on Simmons Road as rough and said it has been that way for a long time.

"Horrible. It's like super bumpy. It's been like that for a long time too. It's like riding off-road," Mayfield said.

He said the road's condition may have even taken a toll on his vehicle.

"I had to change jolts in my truck twice already, so I am pretty sure," Mayfield said.

A viewer who commutes on Simmons Road also reached out, saying the road and the area near Centennial have only gotten worse since she moved to the area in 2019.

Mayfield said he welcomes the upcoming improvements.

"I think that's a great improvement. We would appreciate that they take care of that," Mayfield said.

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