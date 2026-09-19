NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A North Las Vegas man says his cell service has been unreliable for months, with missed calls, delayed texts and problems with data.

John Burnside lives in a community near the Aliante Golf Course and says he has been a T-Mobile customer for nearly eight years without issue. That changed about three months ago.

"Calls are going straight to voicemail. I'm getting delayed text messages and unreliable data," Burnside said.

WATCH | North Las Vegas man says cell service has been unreliable for months near Aliante

North Las Vegas man says cell service has been unreliable for months near Aliante

Burnside said he has upgraded his internet, replaced his modem,reset his phone with T-Mobile and replaced his SIM card, but none of that helped.

When I first contacted Burnside and called him, the call did not ring — it went straight to voicemail.

Burnside says the issue appears to be localized to his home and neighborhood. Once he leaves the area, notifications begin coming in.

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After returning to a T-Mobile store, he says he was told a nearby cell tower could be the source of the problem.

"They just told me, they think it may be over heating, but that didn't make sense to me," Burnside said.

The situation has created more than just a technical inconvenience for Burnside.

"My first thought, my family and friends, have stopped communicating with me and my first thought was what did I do wrong. I'm dealing with different doctors, they promised to return my calls, they're not calling back and they were it just wasn't ringing," Burnside said.

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He also says he was told by a T-Mobile store employee to consider switching providers.

"When I went to the T-Mobile store, they told me if I were you, I'd go to a different provider," Burnside said.

A T-Mobile spokesperson said their initial review did not show any issues in the area and asked for more information about Burnside's situation in order to take a closer look.

During a visit to the area, a sign bearing the letters "SBA” was visible near a cell tower close to Burnside's home. SBA owns and operates wireless communication infrastructure, including cellphone towers, and leases space on its towers to carriers like T-Mobile, AT&T and Verizon. A request for comment to SBA is pending.

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Burnside says he is looking into switching carriers but is concerned the problems could follow him.

"As I've interviewed people, they're having the very same problems," Burnside said.

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