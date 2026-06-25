North Las Vegas job seekers gain skills, confidence at free workforce readiness event

(NORTH LAS VEGAS) KTNV — Dozens of North Las Vegas residents received hands-on help Thursday morning as they search for their next job during a free workforce readiness event at the Dolores Huerta Resource Center.

The event brought together job training, certifications, and essential resources all in one place, aimed at helping community members overcome barriers to employment and stand out in a competitive job market.

For many attendees, it was more than just job assistance, it was a fresh start.

Participants took part in forklift certification training, received professional haircuts, hygiene kits, clothing items, and workforce support services.

Curtis Johnson said the forklift certification alone could open new doors in his job search.

“We had signed me up for a forklift license,” Johnson said. He added that he has been hoping to get certified for a while, especially with demand in warehouse jobs. “Forklift, I’ve been wanting to do it for a while…and it’s easier to work in a warehouse because there’s a lot of forklift drivers needed.”

According to organizers, the certification is valid for three years and can help applicants qualify for higher-paying entry-level positions.

“The certification is good for three years, and usually a forklift certification is a $15 dollar difference from an entry level position,” said Serafin Calvo, director of the Dolores Huerta Resource Center. “So this is going to be able to help them get a higher paying job when they apply for these jobs.”

Calvo said the event also provided more than training, it offered encouragement and support for job seekers who may be feeling discouraged.

“Restoring hope on someone that has lost hope,” Calvo said. “Finding work is difficult sometimes and you get discouraged, but doing it in an environment like this, you know you are not the only one going through this and you find support systems.”

Johnson said the assistance made a real difference for him and his family.

“They helped me and my family a lot so I appreciate these guys for everything,” he said.

If you missed Thursday’s event, organizers say help is still available. The Dolores Huerta Resource Center encourages residents to call 702-669-3472 for information on future workforce programs and assistance. People can also visit the resource center located at 1737 Hunkins Dr., North Las Vegas, NV 89030.