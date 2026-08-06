NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Dozens of North Las Vegas homeowners are renting out their backyard pools this summer, and some are making tens of thousands of dollars doing it.

Serena Rosa has been renting out her pool through the app Swimply for nearly 4 years. Just this year, she has earned more than $15,000.

"This week alone, I probably have rented it out every single day, sometimes twice a day," Rosa said.

WATCH | North Las Vegas homeowners are turning their backyard pools into side hustles

North Las Vegas homeowners are turning their backyard pools into side hustles

The income has added up significantly over time.

"So if I look right now, throughout the four years, it's close to $50,000," Rosa said.

The extra money has made a meaningful difference for her family.

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"It's just helped out our family. we travel more. we do a lot, but it's actually taken that burden where I don't have to have that part-time job," Rosa said.

Rosa says her guests have been considerate of her property.

"Anybody who's probably rented from me, they are all super respectful. they clean up after," Rosa shared.

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She also sets her own house rules that guests must review before booking.

"Yes, you list all your rules on there and they read them before they even book," Rosa said.

Now, Rosa tells me that she and her husband are thinking about expanding the operation.

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"Why don't we get another house and we'll Airbnb and Swimply it," Rosa said.

Rosa is far from alone. Swimply says there are more than 100 pools available to rent in North Las Vegas, and the company reports a 65% year-over-year increase in rentals.

Swimply requires guests to sign a liability waiver. Pool hosts are required to obtain valid insurance that complies with Swimply's terms and conditions.

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I reached out to the city of North Las Vegas to ask about any requirements it may have for homeowners. They said their short-term rental code applies to house/apt/room/etc rentals, not amenities like backyard pools.

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