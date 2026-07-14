NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — North Las Vegas has more than 138 miles of flood control channels and washes, along with 17 detention basins designed to manage stormwater and protect neighborhoods and roadways during monsoon season.

The Regional Flood Control District confirmed the figures as monsoon storms move into the valley, bringing threats of heavy rain and flooding.

WATCH | North Las Vegas reporter Jhovani Carrillo breaks down the infrastructure in place in the city:

North Las Vegas flood control infrastructure spans more than 138 miles of channels and washes

Andrea Warren, a North Las Vegas resident, said the storms keep her indoors.

"Nasty. It gets nasty for real," Warren said.

Warren said she avoids going outside when heavy rain moves through the valley because of the risks posed by flooded roads and standing water.

"Look how the city gets? I don't come outside when it's raining," Warren said.

In addition to the existing infrastructure, three more detention basins and 10.72 miles of flood control infrastructure are planned for the city.

As the system expands, officials are reminding residents that the channels are designed to control rushing floodwater and can pose a serious risk to anyone who enters them. People should stay out of the channels even on sunny days, officials said, because floodwater can fill them quickly and with little warning.

Video from last year's monsoon season shows North Las Vegas police rescuing a woman who was being carried away by violent water moving through a wash. While officers were able to save her life, officials warn not every situation ends the same way.

The Regional Flood Control District has also approved an extra $500,000 for the city of North Las Vegas to help maintain these systems.

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