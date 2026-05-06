NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Craig Ranch Park could soon get significantly bigger as North Las Vegas officials are considering expanding one of the city's largest parks by more than 20 acres.

The 170-acre park is already a hub for families and fitness enthusiasts.

I went to get reaction from residents on what possible expansion could mean for the community:

North Las Vegas eyes expansion of Craig Ranch Park

On a warm and sunny Tuesday morning, the sound of tennis balls echoed across the courts as residents made the most of the space.

Thomas Salsberry is one of those regulars. For him, the tennis court is more than a pastime; it's part of his weekly routine.

"Craig Ranch has everything," Salsberry said. "I come to the park about three times a week to just get my techniques in."

Just across the park, Ivania Garcia was spending time with her son at the splash pad.

"Just making sure they are being productive outdoors," Garcia said. "They definitely get their energy out, so it helps a lot."

The proposed expansion would add splash pads, nature trails, fitness areas and a pickleball complex to the park.

Salsberry had a lighthearted take on the pickleball addition.

"I'm a tennis player. As much as we don't like pickleball players, I think it's perfect that they have a space and come and play their fake tennis," Salsberry said.

Garcia also welcomed the news.

"I think that would be great," Garcia said. "I know they added the soccer fields, and I'm sure that helped a lot. Anything they add will mean a lot to the community."

Salsberry said he remembers when the park first opened in 2013, and watching it grow has been exciting.

"I don't know anybody in my life that wouldn't love a larger recreational space for kids to come and exercise and play, get off the phones, and lock in with nature," Salsberry said.

City officials could vote Wednesday to approve an engineering company to design the expansion.

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